Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) versus Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Head to Head Survey

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Life Storage and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25 Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $128.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a consensus price target of C$1.37, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

90.3% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Life Storage and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88 Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Life Storage beats Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. FLCT was listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) on 20 June 2016 as Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and was subsequently renamed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust on 29 April 2020 following the completion of a merger with Frasers Commercial Trust. FLCT's investment strategy is to invest globally in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties used predominantly for logistics or industrial purposes located globally, or commercial purposes (comprising primarily CBD office space) or business park purposes (comprising primarily non-CBD office space and/or research and development space) located in the Asia-Pacific region or in Europe (including the United Kingdom). FLCT is sponsored by Frasers Property Limited. FLCT is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index), Straits Times Index and Global Property Research (GPR) 250.

