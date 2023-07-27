Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

