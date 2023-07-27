Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $324.91

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €324.91 ($361.01) and traded as high as €349.20 ($388.00). Linde shares last traded at €345.00 ($383.33), with a volume of 19,944 shares trading hands.

Linde Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €338.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €324.91.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.