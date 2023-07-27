Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.16-$0.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

LQDT stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $526.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $690,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,272 shares of company stock worth $832,215. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

