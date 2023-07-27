Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.42. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

