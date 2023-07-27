Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Livent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.