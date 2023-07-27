Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 1.7 %

LTHM stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Livent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.