Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,112,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $114,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,188 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 701,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

