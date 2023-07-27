Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 3%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.97. 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

