Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 3%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LAGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.97. 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 16,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.