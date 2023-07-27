LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.88

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.88 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.58). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.58), with a volume of 86,510 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.13) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £286.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 268.88.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

