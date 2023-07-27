Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Trading Down 4.1%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 34,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 575,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSDI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Lucy Scientific Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

