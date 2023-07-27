Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.20. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

Macarthur Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of C$33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.