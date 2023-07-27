MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Mariner LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

