Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

