MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

