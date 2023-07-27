Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.93

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.93 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 235.50 ($3.02). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 234.30 ($3.00), with a volume of 1,363,752 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.33) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 279 ($3.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 669.43, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.93.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

