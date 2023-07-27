Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

