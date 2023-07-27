Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $455.08.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $458.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

