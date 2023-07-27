MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

