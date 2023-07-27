MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MasTec Stock Performance
MasTec stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
