MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,073,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $30,955,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $16,517,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $16,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $15,733,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

