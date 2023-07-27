MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.76 and traded as high as C$16.44. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.32, with a volume of 10,501 shares traded.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.76. The firm has a market cap of C$571.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 60.54% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.649919 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
