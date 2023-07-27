McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Financial Survey

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for McDonald’s and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 6 23 0 2.79 Sweetgreen 0 5 2 0 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

McDonald’s currently has a consensus price target of $314.16, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $11.86, suggesting a potential downside of 27.79%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

This table compares McDonald’s and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $23.18 billion 9.19 $6.18 billion $9.32 31.30 Sweetgreen $492.58 million 3.72 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -10.73

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McDonald’s and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 29.36% -124.87% 15.42% Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63%

Summary

McDonald’s beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

