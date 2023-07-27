Medtronic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 59,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 425% compared to the average daily volume of 11,305 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.