Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.37 and last traded at $78.65. 20,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 25,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $40.25 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

