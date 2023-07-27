Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MERC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

