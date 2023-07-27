Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTR opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 142.69% and a net margin of 89.88%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

