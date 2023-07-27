MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY23 guidance at $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,463,310.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,602. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

