Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 405,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).
Mi-Pay Group Trading Up 11.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £548,811.60 and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Mi-Pay Group
Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.
