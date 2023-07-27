Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

