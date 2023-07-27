Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Essex Savings Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

MSFT stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

