Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

