Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 12,197 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

