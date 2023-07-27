Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.