Mister Car Wash (MCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCW opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

