Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 441.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.