ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MODV stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.