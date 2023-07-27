Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

