Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $20.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.16. 525,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.62.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.