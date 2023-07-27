Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $363.19 and last traded at $361.70, with a volume of 1119250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $356.88.

The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

