Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,749.36

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,749.36 ($22.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.03). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,942 ($24.90), with a volume of 30,205 shares.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,833.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,749.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £923.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,490.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.33.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

