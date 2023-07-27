Morgan Stanley Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $305.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ opened at $272.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $272.86.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

