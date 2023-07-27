Morgan Stanley Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.