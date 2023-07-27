Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $1,652,053. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

