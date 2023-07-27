Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $149.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

