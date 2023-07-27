Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $295.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,040,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

