Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.84. 217,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 621,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Movella in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Movella in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Movella Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Movella ( NASDAQ:MVLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,514.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 89,022 shares of company stock worth $145,762 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVLA. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,560,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Featured Stories

