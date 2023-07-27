Murphy Oil (MUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MUR opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Murphy Oil by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

