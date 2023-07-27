National Bank Financial Comments on mdf commerce inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
mdf commerce Price Performance
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 66.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.
