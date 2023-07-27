National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinaxis Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of KXS opened at C$180.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 461.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.85. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

In other news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total transaction of C$1,015,027.57. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

