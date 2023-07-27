National Bank Financial Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

